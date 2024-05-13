Spall Road property touted as hotel, commercial or housing opportunity

Photo: Re/Max Kelowna

A large piece of real estate in the heart of Kelowna’s business neighbourhood is up for grabs.

The property at 1873-1875 Spall Rd. is on the market for $11.76 million after being listed by Kris McLaughlin of Re/Max Kelowna.

The land currently features a one-storey, 24,882 square-foot building that is home to several businesses, but McLaughlin touts the property as a significant redevelopment opportunity. The way the land is zoned would allow for a three-storey commercial building or six-storey hotel.

The entire lot is 1.96 acres, which could allow for more structures.

The property is located between Highway 97 and Springfield Road, and it is close to restaurants, coffee shops, gas stations, boutique shops, specialty businesses, banks and public transportation.

The listing says the new owner would receive income from the businesses that are currently leasing space in the building, which would provide a comfortable transition period if redevelopment is the plan.