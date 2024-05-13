Okanagan Forest Task Force launches new app to help report illegal dump sites

Photo: Contributed

Reporting illegal dumping sites just got a whole lot easier, thanks to a new app started by the Okanagan Forest Task Force group.

The app is called OFTF and is currently only available to iPhone users, but founder Kane Blake says it will be available for Android users in just a few weeks' time.

The app launched a few weeks ago and has already helped the OFTF group of volunteers clean up the backcountry.

"It is to report illegal dumpings and restricted access, so if you are out in the backcountry... certain areas they have gates for restricted access so you can report those," Blake said.

"We have found that when people are out in the backcountry and they find garbage and they go to make a report, it is, 'Where was it? Where exactly was I?' So with our app, it drops a pin whether you are in cell service or not. It gives us your GPS location from wherever you are standing when you take the photo."

The Okanagan Forest Task Force was formed in August 2016 by a group of outdoor enthusiasts concerned about the growing epidemic of illegal dumping in our forests, recreational areas, and along natural waterways.