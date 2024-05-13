Kelowna Snowmobile Club, RCMP are looking for stolen sled

Photo: Ashley Mckillop

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a snowmobile that was stolen from the Joe Rich area.

The Kelowna Snowmobile Club tells Castanet they had a 2019 Tundra Sport Ski-Doo 550 snowmobile stolen from their storage facility in the Goudie Road area overnight Sunday or Monday morning.

"Unfortunately someone broke into where our equipment is stored and stole our sled that sits on the back of the drag of the groomer. This asset is huge for the club. If there is a breakdown with the groomer this machine safely gets our operators off the mountain."

Ashley Mckillop with the Kelowna Snowmobile Club says whoever took the snowmobile also made off with the batteries from the groomer, a tow strap, oil and fuel and a 100-pound propane tank for our collector huts.

"If anyone knows of any information or sees this sled for sale online notify us ASAP! It will most likely be travelling with a black skidoo cover on it," McKillop said.

The theft has been reported to RCMP, who are also looking for the stolen sled. It has an estimated value of $7,000.

Mckillop is asking anyone who may have seen the snowmobile to reach out to her with any information at [email protected].