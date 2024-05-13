Greenway underpass at Casorso Road closes for spring melt

Photo: RDCO file photo

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has closed the Casorso Road bridge underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway for the duration of the spring melt.

The closure happens every spring as Mission Creek fills.

“The Regional District of Central Okanagan urges visitors to respect any barricades and closure signs posted at this location as it will remain closed until the water recedes,” said the regional district in a statement.

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass trails are closed.

While the Okanagan is in the midst of a drought, the spring freshet is in full swing so creeks are running fast and high.

Children and pet, in particular, should stay away from creek banks.