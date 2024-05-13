Canadian comic Andrew Grose will perform in Salmon Arm, Vernon and Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Train Wreck Comedy is bringing one of Canada’s top comics to the Okanagan next month.

Andrew Grose will perform in Salmon Arm, Vernon and Kelowna over four days. He will appear at Salmon Arm’s Salmar Classic Theatre on June 19, at Vernon Town Theatre on June 20 and at Kelowna Actors Studio on June 21 and 22.

“I can confidently say that Andrew Grose embodies the essence of professionalism coupled with unparalleled humour,” Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon said in a press release. “Words fall short in describing his comedic brilliance; it’s an experience that must be witnessed live to truly grasp.

“With over 30 years in an industry where longevity is rare, Andrew’s continued acclaim speaks volumes about his talent and dedication. He’s not just one of the best—he’s a comedic legend.”

Gross has appeared almost everywhere during his 30-year career, including on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival. The P.E.I. native and Edmonton resident has also performed at the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show.

Early-bird tickets are on sale until May 31. To purchase tickets, visit the Train Wreck Comedy website here.