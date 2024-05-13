Rutland street safety and assistance pilot project ready to roll

Photo: Contributed The new on-call street assistance program in Rutland is based on the successful "red shirt" street assistance program in Downtown Kelowna.

The Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) says it plans to launch a pilot project for its version of the Downtown Kelowna “red shirt” program within the next two to three weeks.

The program, to be called the URBA On Call Team, will not be a task force or a patrol, according to URBA executive director Karen Beaubier in a letter sent to local politicians and the media.

Rather, it will be an on-call approach, where businesses can phone in to ask for support, whether it is to remove a person from the entrance of a business, other onsite assistance or de-escalation, move people along from public spaces, clean up garbage or walk staff to their cars.

It is designed to assist and support businesses with front-line issues related to personal safety and hospitality, and help create a positive social and economic environment, added Beaubier.

She said it will be the same program as the one run by the Downtown Kelowna Association but with fewer staff, as it’s a pilot project.

“The goal is to be up and running before June 1. Staffing will be completed this week with training to follow,” said Beaubier. “I am working as fast as possible to put the final details into action, as I am very aware of the need for it in Rutland.”

In February, Kelowna city council approved funding of $130,000 towards the cost of the one-year pilot program, about 40% of the estimated $305,000 total cost. URBA plans to seek provincial and federal grants as well as support from Rutland-area businesses. URBA has committed $50,000 towards the project but needs to raise another $125,000.

At the time of the city’s funding announcement, Beaubier said the program had enough money for six months of service and the hope was that fundraising would pay for an additional six months.

The URBA program comes after a spike in crime in the Rutland area over the first eight months of last year. During that period, crime soared nearly 28%, while crime in the downtown core fell 22.3%.

Residents and businesses in the Rutland area blamed much of the increase on the opening of the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Assistance office.

The RCMP moved some policing resources from downtown to Rutland in response to the numbers.

The URBA on-call pilot was a recommendation from the Mayor's Task Force on Crime Reduction instituted last summer.