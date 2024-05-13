Kelowna first responders take part in local 'Olympics'

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna emergency crews are celebrating the second annual First Responder Olympics.

The event took place at the Kelowna Fire Department main fire hall on Enterprise Way on May 8.

Six teams of four first responders from the Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna Fire Department, Emergency Health Services and Kelowna Bylaw Services took part in fun competitions for bragging rights amongst the first responders.

Participants raced against the clock as each organization submitted their own relay-themed event including, bike competitions and a vehicle pull.

“We typically only see each other during emergency situations, so this a nice way to actually meet and bond with each other in a less stressful environment and even share some laughs,” said organizer RCMP Cpl. Babak Dabiri.

Last year's inaugural event was hosted by the RCMP.

First responders can be exposed to a variety of stressful and traumatic events daily and holding an event like this allows the participants to decompress and have a little fun and bonding time with other first responders.

The Kelowna Fire Department finished in the top two spots of this year's competition, while the defending champions from the RCMP finished third, just seconds away from the top spot.

"A special thank you to Save-On-Foods for helping feed the participants, and showing their support to our local first responders. Planning for the third annual event is already underway," says Dabiri.