Environment Canada forecasts mix of sun and clouds all week

Madison Reeve

It's going to be another sunny week across the Thompson Okanagan.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the 20s every day.

A 40 percent chance of showers is expected on Monday with a high of 23°C. The evening will drop down to 9°C with cloudy periods.

Tuesday will see sunshine all day and a high of 23°C.

More sun is expected on Wednesday with a high of 27°C.

Thursday and Friday will drop back down to 23°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday will also see some sun and clouds with a high of 24°C.

