Contributed

A truck was fully engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon at Kelowna's downtown boat launch on Water Street.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department quickly arrived to extinguish the fire.

It's unclear if the truck owner was launching or picking up their boat at the time of the incident.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Castanet has requested more information from the Kelowna Fire Department.