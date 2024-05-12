Longtime Kelowna resident killed in early morning house fire

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

An elderly man was killed in a house fire in Kelowna’s Rutland area early Sunday morning.

Police and fire crews remain on scene at 575 Wallace Road, after the home went up in flames in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down, but as of 9:45 a.m., light smoke continues to come from the home.

While officers on scene wouldn’t speak about the incident, the daughter of the home's resident confirmed he died in the fire. She said the 76-year-old man had lived in the home for upwards of 40 years.

The front windows of the home have all been shattered in the fire and smoke damage is visible on the home’s exterior.

Police tape now surrounds the home, while fire crews continue to investigate the blaze.