Crews control wildfire in Joe Rich Saturday afternoon

Photo: Nicole Attrell

A wildfire that sparked in Joe Rich Saturday afternoon is under control.

The fire started at around 3:30 p.m. in an area near the gun range, according to residents.

According to the witness, the Joe Rich Fire Department responded quickly and started dealing with the blaze with a number of trucks on site. The witness said fire crews appeared to get a handle on the fire quickly.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire was half a hectare in size in the area of the Kallis FSR.

The cause of the fire is listed as under investigation

Castanet has reached out to emergency services and will update the story when more information becomes available.