Castanet Event Calendar with Brayden Ursel

There's some upcoming events in the Thompson-Okanagan worth checking out next week, including a BC Lions meet up in Kamloops, the start of a weekly artisan market in Vernon, a three-day rodeo in Keremeos and the opening of Meet me on Bernard in Kelowna.

The BC Lions will be in Kamloops on Saturday, May 18 for fun with fans, as well as a scrimmage, which is set to take place from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. during the Downtown Kamloops Block Party.

Come on down to the Artisan Market in Vernon, kicking off weekly starting on May 17, and running through most of September. Check it out and support local business.

Saddle up partner, it's time for the rodeo in Keremeos as a three-day event is set to take place across Mother's Day Weekend. Check it out before it's too late.

Meet Me on Bernard returns to downtown Kelowna on Mother's Day, closing down a portion of Bernard Ave. to make way for a pedestrian only walkway, while expanding restaurant patios and business.