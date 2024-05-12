Kelowna Beer Fest fills City Park as thousands flock to downtown Kelowna

Kelowna Beer Fest took over City Park on Saturday, welcoming more than double its maximum capacity of people from just one year ago to mix, mingle and have a great time.



“Everyone showed up ready for summer, having fun," said organizer Mitch Carefoot.

"it’s a good energy, a good vibe, music and I’d say probably 40 of our favourite regional and local breweries and cideries. So everyone is just out there enjoying the day."



Growing in popularity, co-organizers Carefoot and Kurt Jory decided to put on two different tastings in one day, opening up City Park for thousands of craft beer enthusiasts.



“Based on feedback from last year, it was really crowded, and I think you always try to improve year after year and you take that feedback," said Carefoot. "We are a local business, we’re all from here, all of our staff and we live downtown, so we really do care. What we did this year is we set up two different tasting times, and within those tasting windows it was less capacity, so over the two we will have 6,000 people."



With such a wide variety of alcoholic beverages to choose from, Carefoot tells Castanet Kelowna Beer Fest really helps local brewers test and perfect their latest batch of beer.



“It gives people the opportunity to taste new products. A lot of these local breweries, it’s a craft to them, it’s an art when they piece together the next beer they are going to bring on tap," said Carefoot.

"Having been more involved with the breweries over the last two or three years, you see the types of conversations they have about who they are partnering with, what kind of beers they’re going to be presenting at Beer Fest, and it gives them an opportunity to try new things, to see what people like and what sells well.”