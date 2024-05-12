Beerfest 2024 fills City Park as thousands flock to downtown Kelowna

Beerfest 2024 took over Kelowna’s City Park on Saturday, welcoming more than double its max capacity from just one year ago to mix, mingle and have a great time.



“Yeah, everyone showed up ready for summer, having fun, it’s a good energy, a good vibe, music and I’d say probably 40 of our favourite regional and local breweries and cideries, so everyone is just out there enjoying the day so far,” said organizer Mitch Carefoot.



Growing in popularity year after year, Beerfest 2024 decided to put on two different tastings in one day, opening up City Park for thousands of craft beer enthusiasts.



“Based on feedback from last year, it was really crowded, and I think you always try to improve year after year and you take that feedback. We are a local business, we’re all from here, all of our staff and we live downtown, so we really do care. What we did this year is we set up two different tasting times, and within those tasting windows it was less capacity, so over the two we will have six thousand people,” said Carefoot.



With such a wide variety of alcoholic beverages to choose from, Carefoot tells Castanet Beerfest really helps local brewers test and perfect their latest batch of beer.



“It gives people the opportunity to taste new products. A lot of these local breweries, it’s a craft to them, it’s an art when they piece together the next beer they are going to bring on tap," said Carefoot.

"Having been more involved with the breweries over the last two or three years is that you see the types of conversations they have about who they are partnering with, what kind of beers they’re going to be presenting at Beerfest, and it gives them an opportunity to try new things, to see what people like and what sells well.”