Second annual Kelowna Cheese and Meat Festival adds more quality vendors

The second annual Kelowna Cheese and Meat Festival has added a third group of vendors, so more tickets have been released for the delicious event.

The exclusive boutique event will take place on Saturday, May 25, at Laurel Packinghouse and will showcase an impressive selection of artisan cheeses, top-quality cured meats and fine accompaniments, elevating everyone’s culinary experience.

The goal is to bridge the gap between consumers and specialty food producers, offering a unique opportunity to sample and buy high-quality products directly.

“The Kelowna Cheese and Meat Festival is designed to alleviate the challenge of purchasing specialty food products without the ability to taste them,” festival director David Bain says. “By providing a platform for producers to showcase their offerings and interact directly with consumers, we aim to facilitate the creation of demand while introducing attendees to new and exciting culinary experiences.”

Nine new vendors have been added to the festival, including the Okanagan’s Luckhurst Farm & Distillery, Mill Creek Bakery and Fresh Pick Mushrooms. As a result of the tasty new additions, more tickets have been made available for purchase.

The festival is not just about indulging in delicious food; it is a holistic event that celebrates culture, craftsmanship and community, making it an ideal gathering for those looking to enjoy good food and good company in a dynamic and engaging setting.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Kelowna Cheese and Meat Festival website here.