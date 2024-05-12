Tourism Kelowna welcomes eight new members to its board of directors

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

Tourism Kelowna held its annual general meeting on Thursday, and it welcomed six new elected and two fresh appointed members to its board of directors.

New to the fold this year are Clee Varon of Iconic Wines of BC, Daniel Ruel of PR Hotels, Jason Guyitt of Argus Hotels, Jillian Haller of Kelowna Concierge, Shauna Wilton of Andrew Peller and Tara Gerald of Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. They were all elected to the 12-member board.

The two new appointed members are Edan Fay from Kelowna Hotel Motel Association and Kelowna city councillor Rick Webber.

“2023 was another year of evolution and creative strategizing,” Tourism Kelowna board chairperson Kelly Watt said in a press release. “Further refinements to our governance took place, along with strong fiscal management, development of the Tourism Kelowna team and continued recognition of the needs of our membership, tourism industry employees and residents who live work and play in our beautiful community.

“As we continue on our destination development path and the ongoing implementation of our strategic plan, our Tourism Kelowna team has worked hard to secure valuable opportunities such as the Canadian Country Music Awards and the Montana’s Brier in 2025, building our reputation as an attractive four-season destination to visit.”

Tourism Kelowna president and CEO Lisanne Ballantyne reported the industry was worth $2.4 billion in 2023, despite the August wildfires, and more than 222,000 people visited Kelowna Visitor Centre during the calendar year.

The 2024 Tourism Kelowna board of directors:

Elected

Audrey Surrao, RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.

Clee Varon, Iconic Wines of BC

Dale Sivucha, Coast Capri Hotel (Kelowna)

Daniel Ruel, PR Hotels

Jason Guyitt, Argus Hotels

Jillian Haller, Kelowna Concierge

Kelly Watt, Sandman Hotel & Suites Kelowna

Kimberly Hundertmark, Okanagan Wine Festivals

Michael J. Ballingall, Big White Ski Resort

Natalie Corbett, Accent Inns & Hotel Zed

Shauna Wilton, Andrew Peller Ltd

Tara Gerald, Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort

Appointed