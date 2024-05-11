Friday night skies lit up bright as Northern Lights visible across the planet

The Aurora Borealis lit up the sky Friday night across much of the planet, and the Thompson-Okanagan was no exception.

With clear skies across much of B.C.'s Southern Interior, the Northern Lights shone brightly Friday night, with colours of greens, pinks, purples and reds visible over the region.

Castanet readers sent in hundreds of amazing photos of the impressive display, and a selection of them can be seen in the gallery above.

The celestial phenomenon is caused by increased solar activity – solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun – that disrupt the earth's magnetosphere and produces the colourful show.

The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center classified Friday night's geomagnetic storm storm as a G5, the highest level on the rating system. Earth hasn't experienced that level of storm since October 2003.

Due to the intensity of the storm, the Northern Lights were observed far more south than normal, with people reporting the dazzling displays as far south as Florida. The lights were also seen across Europe, in places like England, Germany and Austria.

The Space Weather Prediction Center says the geomagnetic storm is expected to persist through the weekend, which means the lights could be visible again tonight.