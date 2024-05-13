Kelowna philanthropist Colin Pritchard given UBC medal

Photo: UBCO Colin Pritchard

A longtime Kelowna philanthropist has been honoured for his contributions to the community.

Colin Pritchard was one of three recipients awarded the 2023 University of British Columbia’s President’s Medal of Excellence.

The medal “honours individuals whose leadership, volunteerism and philanthropy advances the mission and ideals of the university.”

Pritchard, a UBC alumnus and retired lawyer, has been a driving force in “numerous advances in healthcare education and research,” said UBCO in a release.

In 2007, he and his wife Lois established the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation.

The foundation has since supported dozens of community organizations in the Kelowna area and the couple has volunteered their time to countless charities and non-profits.

At UBC Okanagan their philanthropy has funded a diverse range of student awards in medicine and nursing with the goal of retaining health professionals in the region and supporting health education programs and research initiatives.

“Mr. Pritchard is a true visionary in our community,” said Lesley Cormack, Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UBC Okanagan.

“He has had a profoundly positive impact on our region and is dedicated to shaping a brighter future for our students and the residents of the Okanagan Valley. I am thrilled to see him honoured with the UBC President’s Medal of Excellence.”