City of Kelowna opening waterparks early amid hot weather

Photo: City of Kelowna

The heat this weekend has brought on the summer fun a bit early in Kelowna this year.

The City of Kelowna has announced the opening of three waterparks across the city, including City Park Waterpark located at 1600 Abbott Street, Ben Lee Waterpark located at 900 Houghton Road and Quilchena Splash Park located at 347 Quilchena Drive.

The opening of all three parks happens on Saturday, May 11.

All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through to the Labour Day long weekend with two different hours of operation. From May 11 to June 26, the waterparks will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from June 27 to Sept. 3, the parks will be open for an additional two hours.

Waterparks are not staffed, leaving parents and guardians to remain on-site and supervise while children play in the water or splash parks.

Ben Lee Waterpark has recently received upgrades, including the addition of a 12-foot-tall sling soaker and freestanding frog waterfall, among others.