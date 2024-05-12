Kelowna Opera announces summer lineup

Photo: Opera Kelowna

Opera Kelowna has announced their 2024 summer season, bringing some of the best opera to the people of the Okanagan in the coming months.

The main attraction of Opera Kelowna's summer season is its main stage production featuring Leoncavallo's Pagliacci and Puccuni's Gianna Schicchi.

Set to take the stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Aug. 23 and 24, this dynamic pairing promises to transport audiences through a spectrum of emotions, from the intense drama of Pagliacci to the comedic charm of Gianni Schicchi.

The pair of performances will reimagine the classic operas within the backdrop of the Okanagan during the 1930s and promises to captivate both seasoned opera goers and those looking to experience the art form for the very first time.

According to Opera Kelowna, "Pagliacci follows the tragic tale of a jealous husband in a traveling theatre troupe, while Gianni Schicchi offers the uproarious antics of a cunning family scheme over inheritance."

The production will be done by Glynis Leyshon and the performances will be conducted by artistic director Rosemary Thomson.

“This summer, we are thrilled to join with partners throughout the Okanagan for musical experiences that will uplift the spirit and quicken the heart, and to return to the mainstage with a brand-new production. Come join us for an extraordinary night out. Be moved by the power of music in a warm and welcoming atmosphere," said Thomson.

Opera Kelowna says they are delighted to be growing again this summer.

The company has extended its 2024 summer schedule from May through September.

June 27 - Opera Kelowna's summer calendar includes the highly anticipated return of Opera Under the Stars (OPUS) at the UBC Okanagan campus. In partnership with UBC and Pushor Mitchell LLP, OPUS is a beloved free outdoor concert that brings together the community for an evening of musical performances. Registration for this event will open in late May, offering attendees the chance to reserve their spot for this event that sells out annually.

July 6 - Opera Kelowna will be performing again at Poplar Grove Winery with their Rosé Garden event, details can be found on the winery’s website.

Aug. 9 - Participants of Opera Kelowna’s Valley Opera Summer Intensive (VOSI) program will showcase their talent at a Parks Alive! free community concert hosted by Festivals Kelowna at Kerry Park.

Sept. 14 - Adding to this year’s calendar, Opera Kelowna introduces a new event at Manteo at Eldorado Resort. This event will truly delight the senses. It combines the exquisite lakeview, glorious food and drink, and music to move the heart in one spectacular evening. Details and ticket information to be announced soon.

Sidewalk Serenades, a series of free pop-up events, also return for the summer. These performances are specially crafted to bring the joy and solace of operatic singing to health care and communal living spaces throughout the Okanagan.

Opera Kelowna will also be giving10 per cent of all performance tickets on a Pay-What-You-Wish basis, made possible with support of the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.