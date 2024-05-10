Ministry trying to improve traffic light timing on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Photo: Unsplash

Kelowna drivers may have felt this week that traffic was flowing a lot slower on the Highway 97 corridor through the city.

Morning commuters over the Bennett Bridge reported delays of around 30 minutes, despite a lack of crashes, reminiscent of the peak of tourist season.

It might be the traffic lights.

Sources in the transportation sector contacted Castanet to say the provincial government is testing new signal timing on the highway.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Transportation confirmed they are “making efforts to improve traffic conditions at signalized intersections on Highway 97 in Kelowna.”

It’s not clear if those changes led to a situation Thursday that saw multiple north-south intersections cross Highway 97 get locked on red.

Castanet was called Thursday afternoon by drivers stuck behind red lights for over 15 minutes at both the Ellis Street and Burtch Road highway intersections. Traffic was flowing freely on the highway, but stopped on the cross streets, leading to some drivers making some risky maneuvers.

The ministry says a similar situation also occurred at Ellis Street at 5 p.m.

“The signal was not working as intended, leading to congestion in this area; however, it was operating safely,” said the ministry’s statement.

“Both the RCMP and the ministry’s electrical maintenance contractor responded immediately to the signal incident. We were able to resolve the concern with the signal at approximately 7 p.m.”

The ministry says it will continue to monitor the Highway 97 corridor through Kelowna.