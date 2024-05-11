Central Okanagan residents asked for feedback on emergency preparedness

Photo: BCWS The aftermath of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

With wildfire season on the horizon, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre staff have been spending the last three weeks speaking with community members about being prepared for an emergency.

Knowing your risk to potential hazards and taking steps to reduce impacts will increase the safety and resiliency of our communities, and with fires becoming more and more common through the summer months, it's just common sense to be prepared.

“Due to the community's high interest in emergency preparedness, the Community Readiness engagement period will be extended. This will allow residents who have not yet provided their input to have the opportunity to do so before May 31," said deputy fire chief Sandra Follack.

The emergency operations centre says the input received through this period will support public communications with the communities of Westbank First Nation, Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country and EDCO Electoral Areas before, during and after and emergency.

Head to yoursay.rdco.com to complete a short questionnaire about your level of preparedness and enter a draw for an emergency kit valued at $170.

You can also share ideas for emergency preparedness and stories of neighbours helping neighbours.