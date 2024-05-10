Report to Kelowna city council says heritage areas can work with B.C.'s new relaxed housing rules

Photo: Google Street View A house in the Marshall Street heritage conservation area in Kelowna.

Despite provincial changes that will allow small-scale multi-unit housing in Kelowna’s two heritage conservation areas, city staff say the change can work if carried out properly.

“While this transition represents a departure from the current (primarily) single-family neighbourhood, it’s important to recognize that heritage conservation areas in other cities have adeptly incorporated density through inventive multi-dwelling conversions, all while maintaining the distinct charm and character of their heritage neighbourhoods,” says a city staff report to be present to city council on Monday.

As part of its response to the current housing crisis in B.C., the provincial government recently introduced legislation that will allow small-scale multi-unit housing in heritage conservation areas and around transit-oriented areas. Kelowna General Hospital, which is located close to the Abbott Street and Marshall Street Heritage Conservation Areas, has been designated a transit-oriented area.

That, in turn, has created concern by some in the community that the two areas, designated by the city in 1998, will lose their current character.

According to the city, in 1998, formal protection of all properties in the designated areas was considered but lacked support from property owners. As a result, only eight of the 369 properties in the area are protected by the city’s Heritage Designation Bylaw or the Heritage Revitalization Area Bylaw.

According to city staff, after reviewing the current guidelines for the heritage conservation areas, and consulting with residents, heritage preservation organizations, partners and professionals involved with the areas, it was found that:

• Heritage conservation areas are community assets and worth protecting.

• They are perceived to be changing in a manner that negatively impacts what makes them unique.

• There is a sense heritage conservation area guidelines and zoning offer little protection from change.

• The new provincial rules will “disincentivize” the retention of historic buildings and landscape elements and negatively impact the valued characteristics of the areas.

• Kelowna’s heritage conservation area bylaw and development guidelines need to be updated.

• Retention of historic buildings and mature trees needs to be “incentivized” and demolition “disincentivized.”

As a result, staff are recommending:

• A “neighbourhood statement of significance” and a “statement of future character” to assist in managing the areas and adapting to comply with the new provincial legislation.

• Update the city’s vision and intent for heritage conservation areas.

• Integrate Canada’s standards and guidelines for historic places to ensure best practices in heritage conservation.

• Update the heritage conservation area guidelines to reflect the new housing direction in the neighbourhood.

• Look at additional tools and incentives to preserve heritage assets.

Staff intends to return to council with the recommendations in the future with updated guidelines.

“What initially began as a comprehensive review of the heritage conservation area and its supporting guidelines, evolved significantly due to the impact of provincial housing legislation changes,” says the report.

“With careful consideration, heritage conservation principles can effectively coexist with increased density and facilitate urban growth.”

Council will discuss the issue Monday afternoon.