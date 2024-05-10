Central Okanagan Regional District increases fire danger rating to 'high'

Photo: RDCO

It's only the middle of May, but fire danger levels in the Okanagan have already been raised to level four, or 'high' by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, impacting all regional parks in the area.

Action has taken place due to the very dry conditions in the valley, along with the increasing temperatures in the forecast over the weekend.

The regional district wants to remind visitors to use caution and be aware of fire prevention and safety requirements when in regional parks now and throughout the spring and summer.

"Smoking, vaping, or open flames are not allowed any time in regional or RDCO community parks. Propane fuelled barbeques are permitted, but must be attended and kept safely away from any flammable material," says the RDCO.

Fines for anyone found violating the regional parks bylaws can be ticketed anywhere between $250 and $1,000, depending on the level of risk found.

If you see people breaking these rules, RDCO asks that you call emergency services immediately to report it.

The provincial government pegs the wildfire danger in the Thompson-Okanagan as low to moderate, with pockets of high danger.