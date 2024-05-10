With temperatures climbing in the Okanagan, do not leave your dog in your car

Photo: RDCO

Don't leave your furry friends in the car.

With temperatures on the rise in the Okanagan over the weekend, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe at home and not in hot vehicles.

Temperatures are expected to get as high as 30 C on Sunday, meaning vehicles can become fatal for dogs if left inside by their owners.

According to RDCO, the temperature in a vehicle, even in the shade with the windows partly open, can rapidly reach a level high enough to seriously harm or kill a pet.

"It takes as little as 10 minutes for a dog to become overwhelmed by heat in a car. Even if it’s a quick trip into the store, it’s not worth the risk," said the RDCO in a release.

When it is 21 degrees outside, your vehicle can heat up to 32 degrees within 10 minutes and 40 degrees within a half an hour.

With a temperature of 35 degrees outdoors, those numbers rapidly jump to 45 degrees and 54 degrees respectively.

Under the Responsible Dog Ownership bylaw, anyone who is found in violation of leaving a dog in an enclosed vehicle without adequate shade or ventilation could be fined $500.

Air conditioning is not the answer as leaving your car running is both bad for the environment and is not allowed under Kelowna bylaw.

If you see a pet in a hot car, do not break the window. Only RCMP or SPCA constables are lawfully allowed to enter a vehicle with an animal in need.

Call the SPCA Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

In an emergency, call 911.