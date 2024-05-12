Dad and son share full circle moment at Kelowna's Cherry Blossom Triathlon

Photo: OneTen

Ten years ago, the Cherry Blossom Triathlon in Kelowna happened for the very first time, welcoming endurance athletes to the city for an event that would become an annual staple in the community.

Francisco Carreon competed in the inaugural triathlon back in 2014, and has been involved with the event in one capacity or another ever since.

When he first competed, his wife and four-year-old son watched and cheered him on from the sidelines, but just last weekend, his son Aidan Carreon-Sabaeino stepped into his father's shoes and completed his first Cherry Blossom Triathlon, which was a full circle moment for his father and the family.

"I've witnessed its evolution in both attendance and organization. Each year, the event draws more participants, offering new opportunities for people to join the race and discover the world of triathlons," said Francisco.

"I had the absolute pleasure of watching my now 14-year-old son tackle the challenge. As a proud father, I see a better version of myself, excelling beyond what I could have imagined. The seed that was planted so long ago has grown to bear more fruit than I could have ever hoped for."

As both a parent and a member of the Kelowna community, Carreon believes it's a parents responsibility to instill value of health, fitness and living an active lifestyle through sport in children.

He says sports are a great way to prepare children and youth for life and surrounds them with positive influences needed as they grow into the adults of tomorrow.

"I encountered individuals of all ages, each with their own unique stories and struggles. Yet, they all come together to compete and share a special moment during the event. If we aim to combat issues like depression and substance abuse among young people, we must continue to promote sports, outdoor activities, and friendly competition," said Carreon.

Cerreon is calling on the City and its endurance clubs to bring more initiatives like the Cherry Blossom Triathlon to Kelowna.

"Events that bring people together, promote healthy lifestyles, and inspire the next generation to reach their full potential," said Cerreon.