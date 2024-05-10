Prime Minister Trudeau in the Central Okanagan today

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks over a map outlining the McDougall Creek wildfire with Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the Regional District Central Okanagan, as his daughter Ella-Grace looks on in West Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in the Central Okanagan today.

He will be meeting with local first responders and emergency officials at 11 a.m. He will be joined by Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit S. Sajjan, according to his official itinerary.

The location of his visit has not been made public yet.

There will be more to come on Trudeau's visit later today.