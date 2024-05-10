236671
Kelowna  

Prime Minister Trudeau in the Central Okanagan today

Trudeau in Okanagan today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in the Central Okanagan today.

He will be meeting with local first responders and emergency officials at 11 a.m. He will be joined by Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit S. Sajjan, according to his official itinerary.

The location of his visit has not been made public yet.

There will be more to come on Trudeau's visit later today.

theluds

It looks like the *bleep* is mapping out where he is going to start some forest fires, then blame it on "climate change". He will get booed and heckled wherever the tyrant goes.

BigTun

Funny how they don't announce where he's going to be - because they know as the most hated and despised person-thing in Canada he'll be heckled. This communist clown needs to go before there's nothing left to salvage in this country

OKDODGER

wooldrige on a roll,,,yesterday a ndp lackey today sucking up to terdo...

silverbed79

Who really cares that he is here, just another free trip to beg people to vote for him, dont really think he is going to gain any ground here, he is the most hated person in Canada right now along with his brother Jerkmeat. And flying around putting more carbon in the air so he can raise the carbon tax again. Wish I new where he was then ask him the question if this carbon tax is so important, WHEN IS HE GOING TO MAKE ALL THE GOVT VEHICLES ELECTRIC TO CUT DOWN ON EMMISIONS. Also when is he going to take the bus instead of flying all over the country or buy an electric plane and for the good of Canada forget to charge it.
