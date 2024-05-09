Drivers report malfunctioning Highway 97 traffic signals in Kelowna

Photo: Unsplash

Motorists are reporting problems with traffic signals along Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Castanet News has been called by drivers on both Burtch Road and Gordon Drive, who say that the north/south traffic signals have been stuck on red for over 15 minutes.

“Traffic is extremely disrupted and delayed,” said the driver.

Traffic is flowing freely down Highway 97 through the intersections as the lights remain stuck on green in that direction, but some drivers are starting to attempt sketchy maneuvers to get around the red lights blocking their way.

The issue has been reported to the RCMP.

Traffic signals on Highway 97 are controlled by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Castanet has requested information from the ministry, which typically does not respond after business hours.