Troika Management submits development application for Barlee Road rentals

Photo: Troika Management Corp.

Troika Management Corp. has submitted a development permit application for its fourth rental project in just over a year.

The company has applied to the City of Kelowna for its Barlee Road building, which follows in the footsteps of its 500 Asher, 285 Dougall and 1110 Lawson developments that are in various stages of planning or construction.

All told, the four projects will bring more than 500 rental homes to the Kelowna market over the next two years.

The Barlee Road project, located at 1857, 1869, and 1879 Barlee Rd., is close to the Orchard Park transit exchange, improving connectivity to the city’s core and beyond. It will be only a 10-minute drive from both downtown Kelowna and the UBCO campus.

“We are building more homes better, while creating a community that aligns with Kelowna’s vision of sustainable and accessible urban living,” Troika co-CEO Renee Merrifield said in a press release. “We are excited to be at the forefront of this initiative, contributing to a greener city and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

The Barlee project will have 160 rental units, an internal landscaped courtyard and amenities that include a gym, lounge, and co-working space. Troika’s goal is to create a vibrant community atmosphere.