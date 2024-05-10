Kelowna Gospel Mission to Celebrate Mother's Day this Sunday

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Mission

The Kelowna Gospel Mission is extending warm wishes to all mothers and significant women who are shaping the lives of children and communities in advance of Mother's Day.

In a world where motherhood takes countless forms, KGM is gratefully acknowledging the women who provide nurturing care, guidance, and support around the clock and will be bringing cookies out for residents at the Bay Avenue shelter on Mother's Day in Kelowna alongside MP Tracy Gray.

From biological mothers to foster mothers, grandmothers, aunts, mentors, and all who embody maternal roles, KGM says contributions from the community are invaluable.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission stands in solidarity, offering compassion and support to ensure they are not forgotten, remembering those in the community who have experienced loss, or who have become separated from family.

"We extend our warmest wishes to all the incredible moms this Mother's Day! Your love and dedication are unmatched, and we are grateful for all that you do. From all of us at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, Happy Mother's Day," said Spencer Larson, resource development for KGM.

The Kelowna’s Gospel Mission invites the community to join them in honouring all women and extending kindness to those who may be struggling.

Whether through acts of service, or simply offering words of encouragement, together, the community can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.