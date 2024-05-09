Scotiabank will collect donations for Okanagan Humane Society

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society

Local Scotiabank branches will be fundraising for the Okanagan Humane Society this week.

The public can make donations Friday at nine Scotiabank locations, including in Penticton, West Kelowna, Kelowna, Vernon, and Salmon Arm. The donations will go towards rescues according to a press release from the society.

“We are all animal lovers, so the team was excited to raise much needed funds for the Okanagan Humane Society,” said Scotiabank branch manager Brayden Cook.

Participating locations for the event can be seen here.

According to the humane society, volunteers and animals will be visiting locations to support the fundraiser. The Village Greens location in Vernon is scheduled to have kittens on site from noon to 4 p.m.

“We are in need of foster homes and these funds could not have come at a better time to help save the lives of our local animals,” said president of the Okanagan Humane Society Romany Runnalls. “This year has been extremely busy to date.”

The society reported that the average cost to care for each animal is $300, with at least 200 in care at any time across the Okanagan.