Moose on the loose near Kelowna's mall

It's not very often you get the chance to see a moose right up close, especially in the city centre of Kelowna.

Lia Wagner and her husband were running errands on Friday afternoon when they noticed what appeared to be a young moose wandering around in the field near Springfield and Benvoulin roads across from Orchard Park Mall.

They pulled over and captured video of the moose roaming around near the Mission Greenway, looking a little lost and confused.

"At first you think it's a horse. But obviously we realized it was a young moose. It didn't have any antlers or horns or anything. He seemed out of sorts, I don't know what it was doing here. I think it came down from the forest and it really seemed he was uncertain on where he was," said Wagner.

With traffic flowing in the area, Wagner and her husband eventually drove off, not sure if the moose has left the area.