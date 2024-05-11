The 2024 Classical Valley Music Festival is coming to Kelowna this weekend

Photo: Classical Valley Festival

The Okanagan Valley is set to resonate with beautiful sounds from New Zealand as the Classical Valley International Chamber Music Festival gets ready to launch their new series, Uncanny Valley.

Now in its third season, the festival is expanding its horizons by featuring unconventional forms of chamber music, spearheaded by its co-artistic and director Nicholas Denton Protsack, an acclaimed composer and cellist originally from Kelowna.

"Uncanny Valley will showcase the talents of guest artists Briar Prastiti and Elliot Vaughan from New Zealand, promising audiences an auditory experience the likes of which is seldom seen in the Okanagan," said the festival in a written statement.

Prastiti is a distinguished New Zealand and Greek composer and a vocal performer known for her work in film, orchestra, theatre music, songwriting, producing, as well as for her culturally diverse vocal palette.

Performing under her stage name, Twinn Ethyr, Prastiti will bring to Uncanny Valley a new collection of delicate and haunting songs, set to be released in late 2024.

Vaughan is a violist, composer, and multimedia artist, renowned in New Zealand for exploratory compositions that often blend music with elements of theatre.

The series will kickoff at the French Cultural Centre in Kelowna on May 11 and will continue at the Black Box Theatre the following day.

Following this will be an intimate concert of Twinn Ethyr's songs performed by Prastiti, Vaughan, and Denton Protsack at The Gallery Winery on May 15th.

The series will wrap up at the Mary Irwin Theatre on May 18th, where the trio will join forces with the remaining artists of Classical Valley to deliver an evening of chamber music both old and new.

"Growing up in the Okanagan, I always longed for firsthand experiences of new, groundbreaking music from around the world, but such experiences were often few and far between," said Protsack.

"That’s why it’s incredibly gratifying and humbling to now be bringing such exceptional and innovative musical talents to theValley from the farthest corners of the globe."

From May 11-19, you'll be able to find the Classical Music Festival all around Kelowna and West Kelowna, including Tantalus Vineyards, Mission Hill Winery, Gallery, Winery, Mary Irwin Theatre, Black Box Theatre, Benvoulin's Historical Church and St. Michael's Cathedral.

Head to the Classical Valley website to secure your tickets.