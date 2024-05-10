Kelowna Polo Classic returns in 2024 with new tailgate

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Tickets are available for Kelowna’s annual polo tournament.

The Kelowna Polo Classic is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 29. Organizers say the two-day event will see more amenities compared to last year, when it saw 600 people.

“(It will be) a more elevated experience with inclusive tickets, all-day delicious catered food, and more theme bars,” wrote Stephen Duke, vice chancellor of the event organizer La Chaine Des Rotisseurs.

Some theme bars listed in Duke’s press release are the Okanagan Spirits Prohibition Lounge with Havana Cigars and spirited cocktails, along with an Italian bistro with panini and gelato.

He said the event usually includes more than a dozen teams, and up to 200 horses.

“We love having the chance to share our sport with the public,” said Okanagan Polo Club Director, DJ Bryan. “We are going to do this in style.”

On Sunday, June 30 the event will also host a tailgate.

“Families can park next to the field and enjoy an afternoon watching the Polo action, facepainting, games, and a bouncy castle,” wrote Duke. “There will be covered areas with a variety of seating options as well as a by-donation BBQ.”

Tickets and details are available online at www.kelownapoloclassic.com.