Kelowna Falcons running out of time to find billet families

Photo: Kelowna Falcons

When it comes to finding a billet home for all of their players, the Kelowna Falcons are in the ninth and final inning — still in need of more families to step up and house a number of baseball players.

The 2024 West Coast League season opens on May 31 at Elks Stadium with players starting to arrive the week of May 27, so the team is running out of time to find a suitable living situation.

The players of the Falcons are university and college student athletes coming to Kelowna to improve their baseball craft.

Some of these players will be drafted by Major League Baseball teams as early as this coming July.

The Falcons play a ton of baseball across the season, so the players are either at the ballpark or on the road the majority of their time in Kelowna.

There are a few off days that will give them an opportunity to explore Kelowna and have a Canadian experience for the first time in their lives, but for the most part, it's all baseball for these players while they're here.

New billet homes will be giving the Falcons players the chance to live out their dreams, but billet families will receive plenty of perks as well, including a grocery allowance, season tickets and an appreciation BBQ at the end of the season.

If a family is interested in hosting a Falcons student athlete, they can contact Alex Draper for all the details at [email protected] or call 250-575-2400.