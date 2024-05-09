Irrigation improvements coming to Kelowna's Ben Lee Park  

Photo: City of Kelowna

Irrigation improvements are coming to Kelowna's Ben Lee Park, beginning in a few days.

According to the city, construction will begin on Monday, May 13.

The $410,000 project is set to upgrade the aging irrigation infrastructure.

Construction is expected to be complete in August. Ben Lee Park will remain open throughout construction, and all site amenities will remain accessible.

The parking lot in the northwest corner of the park will be closed for construction staging.

Construction will be limited to the north half of the park and will be completed in four phases.

The replacement of the irrigation system will begin inside the perimeter pathway to the sport court; once that is complete, crews will move to the outside of the pathway, starting along Leathead Road and finishing along McPhee Crescent."