Ukrainian soldiers settle in Kelowna after being injured in battle

After defending their country in the war against Russia, two Ukrainian soldiers now find themselves living in Kelowna, coming to Canada for family safety after they were both injured in battle.



Andrii Filipovych has brought his pregnant wife to Kelowna, while his fellow brother-in-arms Volodymyr Yaroshenko is in the process of bringing back his wife and youngest son.



“I am here now in Kelowna just because of my family circumstances. My wife is eight months pregnant and we came here to Kelowna to bring our baby to a safer place than Ukraine is now,” said Filipovych.



“That’s the main purpose of being here. It’s not that we are searching for a better life, it’s just that we are not really sure about the future in Ukraine and we took the (opportunity) to bring our baby to a safe place," he added.



When on the battle field, Filipovych mainly worked with drones, while Yaroshenko was often fighting on the frontlines, within sight of Russian soldiers.



“When he was in the trenches, it was so difficult because the Russians probably had a 30-to-one advantage in artillery shells, equipment and tanks and so on," said Yarashanko's translator.

"Every day he was at the front, he went in the morning and all day just waiting while Russian artillery and tanks hit them in the trenches with nothing for them to do. They just stand and wait as target practice because Ukrainian forces did not have anything to respond,” his translator continued.



While the war is tragic, dark and horrific in so many ways, one good thing came out of it for Filopovych.

The young war hero met his future wife and they are now expecting their first child within the next month.



“I was badly injured in my foot and I got eight months of medical vacation, so a big part of this time I spent just being at home and waiting while my bones are getting (better). That was the moment when I met my wife... We started a friendship, then dating, then we created a family,” said Filipovych.



“You realize that life has its value when you can lose it. When you are in a safe place, you never think about such things, but when you are in very hostile surroundings and you know that anytime could be the end for you — you start to think about life and family much more precisely, you feel them much more close to your heart.”



After two years of surviving the war, the two Ukrainian soldiers are urging Canadians to do whatever they can to help with the war overseas. Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is accepting all donations, but are mostly in need of trucks and drones to continue the fight.

“Volodymyr says if anyone can spare some funds to donate to our organization Kelowna Stands With Ukraine that sends trucks and drones to Ukraine, that that’s really needed and that every drop matters," said his translator.