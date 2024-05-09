Kelowna looking to shut down construction noise on statutory holidays

Photo: Castanet file

If Kelowna city staff have their way, statutory holidays in the city may be a little quieter in the future.

Staff are recommending to city council a change to the rules governing construction noise to prohibit it on statutory holidays unless variances are granted.

Currently, noise from construction is allowed between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week, year-round during what the city calls the it’s construction noise window.

But on Monday, council will be asked to shut that window on the 11 statutory holidays observed in B.C. A survey of six other municipalities found Kelowna is “a partial outlier” when it comes to allowing construction noise on Sundays.

“Kelowna’s approach of permitting constriction noise within a uniform window for all days of the week, 356 days per year, is a partial outlier among this sample. Only one other municipality has adopted this approach,” says the report to council.

While the city’s rules about construction noise on non-holiday weekdays is broadly in line with Chilliwack, Kamloops, North Vancouver, Surrey, Vancouver and Victoria, only Kamloops and Kelowna currently allows it on Sundays without a variance. Of the six other municipalities, only Chilliwack, Kamloops and Surrey also allow construction noise on statutory holidays.

All the the municipalities allow one or more municipal officials to grant variances. Variances can be granted for public safety or traffic considerations to expedite the work, for excavation, concrete pouring, major structural or mechanical work, delivery or placement or to relocate a building.

The recommendation also adds two new reasons for variances, heat conditions and to clarify the scope of required mitigations.

While recommending Kelowna’s Good Neighbour bylaw (which includes the window's allowed hours) be re-written to include heat as a reason for a variance, the report says in recent years staff have started granting heat-related variances to mitigate unsafe working conditions in the summer months.

For Monday to Friday, the current 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. hours would remain open (unless a variance is granted to extend those hours) and the Saturday and Sunday hours would change to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A second option also presented in the report for council — but not recommended — is to ban construction noise on Sundays as well as statutory holidays, but narrow the grounds for granting variances and reduce the hours for on Saturdays to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Between Jan. 1, 2023 and April 3, 2024, 132 construction noise variances were granted for work on private property, with more than 80% downtown and in the South Pandosy/Lakeshore Road corridor. More than 80% of those variances were for concrete pouring and finishing work, where it was impractical to do the work within set hours.

City council will consider the staff recommendation at its regular meeting on May 13.