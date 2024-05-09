Kelowna Actors Studio pays former teenage actor $55K for discrimination

Photo: Rob Laughter on Unsplash

The Kelowna Actors Studio will pay a former actor more than $55,000 over a discrimination case before the BC Human Rights Tribunal.

Documents published by the tribunal last week finalize a settlement made between the theatre company and actor.

Maurice Kimball, 14 at the time, was hired by Kelowna Actors Studio in early 2017 to play the lead role in the Billy Elliot musical. It’s a role Kimball had played twice previously in unrelated productions.

Kimball has certain disabilities that are considered neurodivergent conditions that include” sensory processing disorder, central auditory processing disorder” and learning disorders.

On June 3, 2017, he attended the musical’s first rehearsal.

On June 22, 2017, the studio terminated Kimball.

Kelowna Actors Studio “acknowledges that it did not meet its legal obligation to accommodate Mr. Kimball’s disabilities up to the point of undue hardship before terminating his employment,” according to the tribunal documents.

The company agreed to pay Kimball $55,198 for lost wages, injury to dignity and for expenses arising from the incident.

The studio also agreed to implement sensitivity training, policies to accommodate people with disabilities and creation of an employment equity program.

The tribunal documents state that both sides agreed that the names of the involved parties should be published.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna Actors Studio for comment and will update this story if a response is provided.