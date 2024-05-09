Bright meteor shoots across the Thompson-Okanagan sky

Madison Reeve

It's a bird, it's a plane... no, it's actually a meteor.

An astronomy professor is shedding more light on the strange object that lit up the sky Wednesday night across the Thompson-Okanagan.

Chris Herd, University of Alberta professor of earth and atmospheric sciences, says the green fireball spotted just before 10 p.m. Wednesday was a rock coming through the atmosphere.

"The video that we see looks to be a fireball from a space rock essentially coming through the atmosphere. Often, meteors are shooting stars or tiny grains of sand that flash through the night sky and completely burn up."

"When they are brighter and the object is larger, then we get what is called a fireball, which is usually a bright meteor," he continued.

"In that case, they might be the size of an orange or grapefruit, or even bigger than that. If they are in that size range, then they are of interest to people like me who study meteorites because there may actually be rock left over after the fireball that makes it to the ground, which we call a meteorite."

Many witnesses thought the meteor was close to them, but actually, its passage could have been hundreds of kilometres away.

"It is very difficult to tell where anything landed. The most common question I get when people call me saying they found a fireball is, they say, 'I think it fell right over there. I think it fell right in my yard.'... Nope, it could actually be tens or a couple of hundred kilometres away from where they actually saw it," Herd added.