Canucks, Oilers fans fills bars and restaurants in Kelowna

Kelowna is a hockey town, but when the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers meet in the second round of the NHL playoffs, everything gets turned up a notch as there is large number Canucks and Oilers that call the city home.

Fans have been packing bars and restaurants like Tonics Pub & Grill downtown to take in the action.



“It’s just great to see so many Canadian teams in the playoffs, obviously it’s good for local businesses, great for fans, great for the environment," said Spicy Ty, employee at Tonics Pub and Grill.

"But when you get Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers, one is in the middle of the country and ones on the coast and they meet in the middle in Kelowna and it’s just an epic rivalry for this town."



“The atmosphere in there can’t be beat. It’s great, it’s amazing, and I’m just hoping I don’t have to break up too many fights at the end of the night.”



While some fans want to watch the game with just fans of their favourite team, many head out to the bars to take in the rivalry, both enjoying the game with the other team, while also cheering against each other, all for the love of hockey in Canada.



"Definitely a lot of electricity in the air and a healthy 50/50 rivalry. Hopefully the Canucks win, but they are down a starting goalie, so it might be tough for them,” said Tonics Pub and Grill owner Daniel Mulgrew.



Two Oilers fans added, “Feeling pretty good, feeling confident. We thought we’d be the minority, but we’re feeling OK so far.”



While fans watched the game together, regardless of the team they were cheering for, some fans believe the score in these games can often dictate the relationship between opposing fans.



As fans continue to show their support for hockey and their favourite team, there were lots of jerseys and hats at Tonics for game one, and the owner for Chevy’s Source for Sports tells Castanet they can barely keep up.



"It’s crazy. I’ve been talking to some other retailers out there. The fan memorabilia, I think a lot of people have stuff, but there is certainly an uptick," said Greg Evtushevski, owner of Chevy's Source for Sports.

"Canada is Canada, hockey is hockey and I think we only have one Canuck hat left. We set ourselves up pretty good, so we will have to dip down to the suppliers and find some more product.”



After the Canucks took game one Wednesday night, fans eagerly await puck drop for game two, taking place on Friday, starting at 7 p.m.

