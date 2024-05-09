Day of Giving to support advancing cancer care on May 15

Photo: KGH Foundation Whit Penner, diagnosed with cancer at 36, utilized KGH for cancer treatment

The Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation is gearing up for its annual Day of Giving fundraiser.

This year’s event on May 15 is is dedicated to raising funds for cancer care.

According to the KGH Foundation last year, over 7,500 people underwent surgery or were admitted for cancer-related care at the hospital.

“We know that advancing Cancer Care is important to our community,” says Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“We all want the confidence in knowing that when this life-altering disease affects you or someone you love, world-class diagnostics and surgical care are available, close to home.”

Funds will support the areas of medical imaging, pathology, surgical oncology and innovation.

The annual fundraiser is a one-day call to action for the community to come together in support of excellence in local health care.

All funds raised on KGH Day of Giving, up to $500,000 will be matched dollar for dollar until 11:59 p.m. on May 15.

In April 2023, the Foundation launched the $40 million, 'Closer to home than you think' campaign to address the growing concerns facing health care in the southern interior region, including cancer care.

“What matters most is the health care that’s being delivered right here, where we live,” said Young.

“For most cancer patients living in the Central Okanagan, Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) will be a huge part of their journey and we need to advance cancer care where it matters most for them.”

A person navigating a cancer diagnosis often follows a journey with medical imaging, possible biopsy, and surgery.

“We know that leaving one’s home to travel for a test or procedure is disruptive, costly and affects one’s mental health,” said Dr. Fahd Jowhari, Interventional gastroenterologist at KGH.

“This, on top of an already stressful situation for a patient and their caregivers, is incredibly challenging. It’s just one reason why this campaign is so important – it will support better patient care, close to home.

There are several ways to give on May 15:

By phone at 250-862-443

The drive-thru donation station Rose Ave and Pandosy St (under the hospital overhang), from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Online at kghfoundation.com

Since its inception seven years ago, Day of Giving has raised almost $4.6 million in support of KGH and community health care.