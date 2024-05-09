Loyal Wooldridge will carry NDP colours in new Kelowna Centre riding

Photo: Wayne Moore Loyal Wooldridge

Loyal Wooldridge has accepted the NDP nomination in the new Kelowna Centre riding for the upcoming provincial election.

Wooldridge, who will retain his Kelowna city council seat until the election writ is dropped, was the only candidate to put his name forward for the nomination.

He was acclaimed before a small but enthusiastic crowd at the party’s riding association meeting Wednesday evening.

“I’m so excited to get to work,” Wooldridge told supporters.

“Now is not the time to change course, we need to continue to invest in people. That’s what I am committed to doing.

“This isn’t about me winning, it's about moving our community forward.”

Wooldridge comes into the election campaign with political experience behind him. He’s in the midst of his second term on city council and recently stepped down as chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Wooldridge says infrastructure is one of the top issues for the new riding which encompasses much of downtown and Glenmore.

“The downtown area is one of the fastest urban areas in Kelowna. Infrastructure is going to be one of our big demands, whether that is investing in new roads like the Clement extension or the new transit yard.

“We’ll also have to start looking at schools, whether it’s next to Parkinson Rec Centre or in the north end.”

Wooldridge says he has given up all of his city council committee responsibilities except the seat on the regional district board.

Retired surgeon Dr. Michael Humer is running for BC United in the riding.

Real estate professional Kristina Loewen will run for the BC Conservatives.

B.C. voters are scheduled to go to the polls on or before Oct. 19 to elect a new government.