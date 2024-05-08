JYSK to reopen in Kelowna on May 18

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

JYSK has announced it will re-open in Kelowna at its new location at Orchard Plaza on May 18.

The previous Kelowna location of the home decor store closed down last year, to make room for a new massive development in the Dilworth Shopping Centre area, which will include 490 rental units and about 15,000 square feet of commercial space.

The new 27,000-square-foot JYSK location at 1876 Cooper Rd. marks the return of the retailer to the Okanagan.

“We’ve been working hard to offer a unique shopping experience,” said CEO Ludvik G Kristjansson, in a news release.

“While providing excellent service and reliable quality, we enjoy helping customers with our product knowledge and expertise. This new store offers our customers a great layout with JYSK products set up and displayed, as you would like to see them in your own home. “

The district manager for the new store is Thomas Sagmoen.