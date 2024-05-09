Busy Mother's Day expected for Kelowna restaurants

Despite the on-going struggles for the restaurant industry post pandemic, Mother’s Day on Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of the year for restaurants in Kelowna and elsewhere in B.C.

BC Restaurant Association president Ian Tostenson says its no longer a one-day event.



“It used to be like go to Mother’s Day and take mom for brunch, but what we are seeing now is that Mother’s Day is likely to extend, and for all of your viewers and your listeners, I would suggest you make your reservations now," he said.

"You are going to get an effect on Saturday night, you’re going to get a mother’s brunch, and you’re also going to get taking mom out for dinner on Sunday. It probably is the biggest day of the year for the restaurant industry."



Despite rising food costs, people are still making sure they treat their mom to something special on Mother’s Day, even if it’s just a few appetizers.

Tostenson people are finding creative ways to spend their money.



“We don’t want to ever go back to where we were during the pandemic where we couldn’t go out, and so when we talk about hockey and Mother’s Day, these are reasons to get us to go out. But we’re also seeing people, when they go out they are spending differently and they’re spending around happy hour… That’s been a saving grace for us.”



Just in time to accommodate the overflow of customers this Sunday, Kelowna’s OEB Breakfast is installing a new outdoor patio.

"It is going to allow 33 seats out there, so it is going to be really, really busy," said Gillian Taylor, manager at OEB.

"That’s the idea, to expand and get more people in the seats and that’s the way to do it, especially being downtown Kelowna. We need to have a patio, it is so important.”



A number of restaurants in Kelowna are already sold out for Mother’s Day, so it’s important to make those reservations before it’s too late.