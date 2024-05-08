Some 50-year-old permits will be reclaimed by cemetery in Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery

Kelowna's cemetery plans to take back ownership of some plots which have been sold to the public but have been unused since 1973.

The City of Kelowna has announced plans to reclaim some “Right of Interment” permits. The permits were bought more than 50 years ago to give the owner the right to be buried at the cemetery, but are still unused and unable to be confirmed due to lack of contact information.

“They often get forgotten about after so many years, or the owner has already been (buried) elsewhere,” said Tracey Hillis, manager of the cemetery. “Without completing a project like this, cemeteries would have plots that go unused forever.”

Staff wrote that the process is standard practice around the world and in British Columbia.

Anyone who believes they may be the owner of a permit or a family member of an owner is urged to contact the city. The deadline to explain one’s plan for their plot at the cemetery is Oct. 7, 2024, the city wrote. The contact email is [email protected].

For more information, including options to use the permit, visit kelownacemtery.ca/reclamation.