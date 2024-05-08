Temperatures to hit 30 C this weekend in the Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Grant D. Stovel

It's going to be a scorcher this weekend across the Okanagan.

The mercury is expected to climb to 30 C by Friday and stay that warm for Saturday as well.

Thursday is expected to hit a high of 24 C and sunshine.

"We are definitely going to be seeing the warmest temperatures of the year. We had an upper trough move through the province in the last few days. In behind it we are seeing sunnier skies," said meteorologist Brian Proctor.

Proctor says the warm temperatures will hold through the weekend into the start of the work week.

According to Environment Canada, this weekend's weather is roughly 10 C warmer than normal.

"Typically this time of year are normal should be a max of 19 C and and an overnight low of 5 C so it is substantially above what we would typically see."

"By Tuesday, it will start to cool back, still above seasonal but starting to cool back. From a wildfire point of view it's certainly not a bad thing that we don't see the hot weather locking in right now," Proctor added.