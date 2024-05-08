Canadian Premier League to play game in Kelowna this season

Photo: Brayden Ursel

The Canadian Premier League has launched their 'On Tour' series and will be making their first stop in Kelowna, putting on a regular season soccer game between Vancouver FC and Cavalry (Calgary) FC at the Apple Bowl on June 16.

The new series will see the CPL, Canada’s top flight of men’s professional soccer, stage competitive games at neutral sites across the country in the coming years, as the league continues its mission to expand the league to new communities.

This matchup between Vancouver and Cavalry will be their second meeting of the season and will be broadcast on OneSoccer.

“Our new On Tour series is an innovative way to bring our League, Clubs and players to prospective new CPL markets, and we’re thrilled to be making Kelowna our first stop ‘On Tour’ this summer,” said Mark Noonan, commissioner, Canadian Premier League.

“We look forward to engaging with existing CPL supporters in the Okanagan Valley, attracting new fans to our game, meeting with Kelowna city officials and turning the On Tour series into a destination event for other potential CPL communities.”

The lead-up to match day will include "family-friendly events and celebrations" in the region. A kickoff event, game day tailgate and other activities will take place.

“Kelowna is home to a continually-growing soccer fan base, with almost 7,000 players throughout the region, of which more than 5,000 players are ages 18 years and under," said mayor Tom Dyas.

"We are also very interested in exploring the possibility of having a CPL franchise based in Kelowna in the future. With the FIFA World Cup scheduled in Canada for 2026, this Tour is a chance for us to test the waters and see how ready we are for this next step. I can only imagine the potential positive impact that today’s announcement will have on the future of soccer in our city.”

Vancouver FC’s season members looking to purchase tickets for the match will have access to a pre-sale tickets as supporters of the home club.

Cavalry FC season ticket holders will gain pre-sale access on Thursday, May 9.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10.