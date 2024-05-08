3,500 sockeye fry released into Mission Creek Park by local students

Madison Reeve

Thousands of young salmon were released into Mission Creek on Wednesday as part of an annual Syilx Okanagan Nation ceremony.

The yearly release recognizes and celebrates the Syilx peoples' ongoing efforts to restore sockeye stocks in the Okanagan Lake and river system.

Hundreds of students from around the Okanagan attended, many of whom had been raising salmon fry for weeks at their schools, observing the fish hatch and grow.

"The FINS program is a collaboration with schools here in the Okanagan, where we provide salmon eggs for students to raise from egg to fry. Today, they join us for a ceremony to release these fish," said Tyson Marsel, hatchery biologist.

A total of 650,000 salmon have already been released into Mission Creek this year alone.

A total of 3,500 were released on Wednesday.

"One of the primary goals of the FINS program is to engage youth and foster the next generation of stewards of the land. We aim to cultivate future biologists, technicians, and individuals who will make a positive impact on the environment," Marsel added.

Participants in the release used small cups and buckets to release the fry into the creek.