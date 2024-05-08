Country star Aaron Pritchett to play Kelowna fundraiser for crane collapse memorial

Photo: Contributed Aaron Pritchett

You could call it the Kitimat connection coming together in Kelowna.

Country singer Aaron Pritchett and Westside winery owner Jason Parkes have stepped up to help Aaron’s cousin Danielle. Her son, Cailen Vilness, was one of the five men killed in the collapse of a construction crane in downtown Kelowna three years ago.

Pritchett and Parkes’ Proper Man band will both perform at a concert to raise money for a memorial to commemorate the lives lost on July 12, 2021. Danielle, Aaron and Jason grew up together in Kitimat.

Small town roots

“Danielle and her family, she’s my first cousin, so our moms are sisters. And Jason lived on their street, which was the street over from my street. We used to all hang out when we were kids,” explains Pritchett.

“I used to go to his house and play tabletop hockey. We played street hockey every day for years.”

It was actually Parkes who first set his sights on a career in music. He played drums as a youngster, while Aaron didn’t start singing until he was 20.

“He used to watch me beat the drums when I was younger. I was playing drums when I was 5-6 years old,” said Parkes, who ran away from home at a young age to be in a rock band. He ended up in the wine business after his van broke down in Peachland about 24 years ago.

“I went into a winery to get a job to make money to fix the van to go on the road. And my girlfriend, who is now my wife, at that point said, you should maybe get a career pretty quick, and I got into wine making.”

Jason Parkes Customs now operates Black Swift, The Hatch and Crown & Thieves wineries, along with Truck 59 Ciderhouse and The Hatching Post saloon.

Final push to get memorial built

Danielle Pritchett has been helping lead efforts to get the Rise Memorial built at Knowles Heritage Park in Kelowna. It will honour Cailen, Patrick and Eric Stemmer and Jared Zook; the four construction workers who died when a crane collapse at the Bernard Block site while it was being dismantled, and Brad Zawislak, who was killed when the crane fell on his office in a building next to the construction site.

The design of the Rise Memorial includes dedicated areas for each family to grieve their loved ones, as well as a center “Legacy Tree” for all workers who have lost their lives to a workplace accident. It is also intended to represent the strength and resilience of Kelowna and serve as a reminder of the importance of safety in our communities.

A United Way Campaign raised nearly $200,000 for construction and maintenance. Danielle is hoping the concert will put them over the top,

“Our estimated revenue would be about $58,000, minus our expenses. So we’re hoping to raise $51,225 through the ticket sales,” she says, adding a silent auction should bring in even more donations.

The Rise Benefit Concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 19 at Revelry Food + Music Hub on Ellis Street in Kelowna. General admission tickets are $60, or you can pay $149 for a VIP balcony experience that will include a meet and greet with Aaron Pritchett, complimentary snacks and drinks. Revelry has donated the space for the event.

Families still waiting for answers

Nearly three years since the tragedy, The RCMP has recommended one charge be laid but WorkSafeBC still has not publicly released its report into what went wrong. Aaron Pritchett says the wait has been too long for his tight-knit family.



“Chris Vilness, Cailen’s dad, he works in construction and cranes and so does Cailen’s brother. And they’re really, really pushing and advocating for higher safety standards, which is super important.”

“You would think that after all these decades and centuries of building that they would have it down right by now, but every now and then something goes wrong,” he adds.

Pritchett recently wrapped up a tour that made stops in communities including Kelowna and Kamloops.

You can buy tickets to the May 19 benefit concert here.